Recap: Brink's Q1 Earnings

Brink's BCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brink's beat estimated earnings by 23.66%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $0.93.

Revenue was up $96.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 1.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brink's's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.45 0.83 0.98 0.76 EPS Actual 1.68 1.14 1.18 0.82 Revenue Estimate 1.07B 1.05B 1.08B 985.22M Revenue Actual 1.10B 1.08B 1.05B 977.70M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.