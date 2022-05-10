Navios Maritime Partners: Q1 Earnings Insights

Navios Maritime Partners NMM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Navios Maritime Partners missed estimated earnings by 20.34%, reporting an EPS of $2.78 versus an estimate of $3.49.
Revenue was up $171.55 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 2.6% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Navios Maritime Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.35
|3.24
|2.93
|1.73
|EPS Actual
|4.03
|4.77
|4.31
|1.01
|Revenue Estimate
|272.59M
|200.05M
|146.03M
|67.55M
|Revenue Actual
|268.15M
|227.96M
|152.01M
|65.06M
