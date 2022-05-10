Hyatt Hotels: Q1 Earnings Insights

Hyatt Hotels H reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hyatt Hotels beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.33 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was up $841.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $2.55 which was followed by a 4.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hyatt Hotels's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.36 -0.93 -1.30 EPS Actual -2.78 2.31 -1.15 -3.57 Revenue Estimate 1.08B 857.35M 677.67M 468.88M Revenue Actual 1.08B 851.00M 663.00M 438.00M

To track all earnings releases for Hyatt Hotels visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.