Hyatt Hotels: Q1 Earnings Insights

Hyatt Hotels H reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Hyatt Hotels beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.33 versus an estimate of $-0.36.
Revenue was up $841.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $2.55 which was followed by a 4.2% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hyatt Hotels's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.23
|-0.36
|-0.93
|-1.30
|EPS Actual
|-2.78
|2.31
|-1.15
|-3.57
|Revenue Estimate
|1.08B
|857.35M
|677.67M
|468.88M
|Revenue Actual
|1.08B
|851.00M
|663.00M
|438.00M
