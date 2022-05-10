QQQ
Nexstar Media Tops Q1 Backed By Advertising, Distribution Revenue Growth

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2022 8:38 AM | 1 min read
  • Nexstar Media Group, Inc NXST reported a first-quarter FY22 net revenue growth of 8.6% year-on-year to $1.21 billion, beating the consensus of $1.19 billion.
  • Revenues from Total Television Advertising rose 8.3% Y/Y to $451.8 million, comprising Core Advertising revenue that climbed 4% Y/Y to $428.1 million and a 338.9% growth in Political Advertising revenue to $23.7 million.
  • Distribution revenue rose 7.5% Y/Y to $667.9 million. Digital revenue expanded 18.5% Y/Y to $78.7 million.
  • Margin: The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 180 bps to 53.1%.
  • EPS of $5.99 beat the consensus of $4.89.
  • Nexstar Media generated $560.4 million in free cash flow.
  • Chair and CEO Perry A. Sook commented, "Our top-and bottom-line results benefitted from strong year-over-year increases across all of our core and political advertising, distribution and digital revenue sources and first-quarter cash distribution from our TV Food Network ownership interest."
  • Outlook: Nexstar reiterated a Pro-forma average annual free cash flow of $1.4 billion for the 2022/2023 cycle.
  • Price Action: NXST shares traded higher by 1.97% at $155.40 in pre-market on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

