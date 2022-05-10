Malibu Boats: Q3 Earnings Insights

Malibu Boats MBUU reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Malibu Boats beat estimated earnings by 33.16%, reporting an EPS of $2.61 versus an estimate of $1.96.
Revenue was up $71.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.3% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Malibu Boats's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.35
|1.26
|1.62
|1.65
|EPS Actual
|1.50
|1.37
|1.84
|1.82
|Revenue Estimate
|259.68M
|245.72M
|255.88M
|255.01M
|Revenue Actual
|263.89M
|253.50M
|276.72M
|273.16M
