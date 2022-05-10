QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Planet Fitness Posts Mixed Q1 Earnings

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2022 9:04 AM | 1 min read
  • Planet Fitness Inc PLNT reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 66.9% year-on-year to $186.68 million, missing the consensus of $189.96 million.
  • Revenue from the Franchise segment rose 25.7% Y/Y to $65.6 million, the Corporate-owned stores climbed 101.1% to $76.2 million, and Equipment gained 206.2% Y/Y to $30.4 million.
  • Total operating costs and expenses rose 67.4% Y/Y to $138.01 million. The operating margin was 26.1%, and operating income for the quarter rose 65.5% to $48.6 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 76.9% Y/Y to $77.3 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.32 beat the consensus of $0.27.
  • The company held $536.7 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Outlook: Planet Fitness sees FY22 sales growth in the mid-50% range. The company expects FY22 adjusted EBITDA to up in high-50% and adjusted EPS to increase in the mid-80% range.
  • Price Action: PLNT shares closed lower by 7.85% at $69.00 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance