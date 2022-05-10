Intl Game Tech: Q1 Earnings Insights

Intl Game Tech IGT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Intl Game Tech beat estimated earnings by 21.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $36.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intl Game Tech's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.34 0.21 0.09 EPS Actual 0.09 0.31 -0.48 0.38 Revenue Estimate 1.02B 981.09M 923.10M 876.19M Revenue Actual 1.05B 984.00M 1.04B 1.01B

To track all earnings releases for Intl Game Tech visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.