Recap: Planet Fitness Q1 Earnings

Planet Fitness PLNT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Planet Fitness beat estimated earnings by 18.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.27.
Revenue was up $74.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.62% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Planet Fitness's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.18
|0.23
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.25
|0.21
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|178.83M
|135.22M
|127.20M
|122.69M
|Revenue Actual
|183.64M
|154.25M
|137.25M
|111.88M
To track all earnings releases for Planet Fitness visit their earnings calendar here.
