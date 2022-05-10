Recap: Planet Fitness Q1 Earnings

Planet Fitness PLNT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Planet Fitness beat estimated earnings by 18.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $74.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Planet Fitness's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.18 0.23 0.19 EPS Actual 0.26 0.25 0.21 0.10 Revenue Estimate 178.83M 135.22M 127.20M 122.69M Revenue Actual 183.64M 154.25M 137.25M 111.88M

To track all earnings releases for Planet Fitness visit their earnings calendar here.

