Hecla Mining: Q1 Earnings Insights

Hecla Mining HL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 03:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hecla Mining missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was down $24.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 8.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hecla Mining's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.020 0.02 0.05 0.04 EPS Actual 0.022 -0.02 0.06 0.06 Revenue Estimate 198.95M 186.33M 208.73M 209.04M Revenue Actual 185.08M 193.56M 217.98M 210.85M

