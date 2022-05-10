Hecla Mining: Q1 Earnings Insights

Hecla Mining HL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 03:30 AM.
Earnings
Hecla Mining missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was down $24.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 8.15% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hecla Mining's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.020
|0.02
|0.05
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.022
|-0.02
|0.06
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|198.95M
|186.33M
|208.73M
|209.04M
|Revenue Actual
|185.08M
|193.56M
|217.98M
|210.85M
