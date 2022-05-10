Edgewell Personal Care: Q2 Earnings Insights

Edgewell Personal Care EPC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Edgewell Personal Care missed estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.56.

Revenue was up $28.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Edgewell Personal Care's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.84 0.82 0.59 EPS Actual 0.42 1.01 0.89 0.70 Revenue Estimate 465.17M 517.63M 534.25M 532.95M Revenue Actual 463.30M 543.20M 573.70M 519.30M

