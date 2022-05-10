Regis: Q3 Earnings Insights

Regis RGS reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Regis missed estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was down $35.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 6.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Regis's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.13 -0.11 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.28 -0.74 -0.70 Revenue Estimate 71.80M 70.30M 93.06M 123.65M Revenue Actual 70.26M 77.76M 99.13M 100.27M

To track all earnings releases for Regis visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.