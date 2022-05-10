Haemonetics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Haemonetics HAE reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Haemonetics beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.6.
Revenue was up $39.97 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 4.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Haemonetics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.73
|0.61
|0.46
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|0.84
|0.60
|0.50
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|266.74M
|241.40M
|219.35M
|222.98M
|Revenue Actual
|259.77M
|239.90M
|228.53M
|225.03M
To track all earnings releases for Haemonetics visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews