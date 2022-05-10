QQQ
Why Vroom Shares Are Surging Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2022 5:56 AM | 1 min read
  • Vroom Inc VRM reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 56.3% year-on-year to $923.77 million, beating the consensus of $878.13 million.
  • Ecommerce revenue jumped 59.9% Y/Y to $675.4 million, and Ecommerce Unit Sales rose 26% Y/Y.
  • Revenue from Wholesale rose 18.6%, and Texas Direct Auto (TDA) segment increased by 18.2%.
  • The gross profit rose 125.7% Y/Y to $81.6 million with an 8.8% gross margin.
  • The operating loss widened to $(315.9) million. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(107.4) million.
  • The company held $797.53 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.71) beat the analyst consensus of $(1.01).
  • The Board of Directors has approved a business realignment plan to prioritize unit economics, reduce operating expenses and maximize liquidity.
  • The company expects to achieve about $135.0 million to $165.0 million of cost reductions across operations for the remainder of 2022.
  • Outlook: Vroom sees FY22 Ecommerce unit sales of 45,000 - 55,000.
  • The company expects FY22 adjusted EBITDA of $(375) million - $(325) million.
  • Price Action: VRM shares are trading higher by 37% at $1.48 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

