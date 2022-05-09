QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

3D Systems Stock Slips Afterhours On Q1 Results, Narrows FY22 Guidance

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 9, 2022 4:57 PM | 1 min read
  • 3D Systems Corporation DDD reported a first-quarter revenue decline of 9% year-over-year to $133 million, driven solely by divestitures of non-core assets, beating the consensus of $132.67 million.
  • Adjusted revenue increased 10% Y/Y, reflecting continued strength in the Industrial and Healthcare Solutions segment.
  • GAAP and Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 40.4% and 40.6%, compared to 44% for both in 1Q21.
  • Adjusted operating loss for Q1 was $(3.9) million, compared to an income of $13.1 million in 1Q21.
  • Adjusted EPS was $(0.06), a decline from $0.17 in 1Q21.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $1.9 million (-90.4% Y/Y), and the margin fell to 1.4% from 13.6% a year ago.
  • DDD’s cash used in operating activities for Q1 totaled $(15.12) million, compared to cash generated of $28.45 million a year ago.
  • At March 31, 2022, 3D Systems had cash and short-term investments on hand of $745.6 million.
  • FY22 Outlook: 3D Systems expects revenue of $580 million and $625 million (prior expectation of $570 million and $630 million); and adjusted gross margins of 40% to 43% (prior 40% to 44%).
  • Price Action: DDD shares are trading lower by 6.16% at $9.60 during the post-market session on Monday.
  • Photo via wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceSmall Cap