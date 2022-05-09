GoodRx Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

GoodRx Holdings GDRX reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 04:07 PM.
Earnings
GoodRx Holdings beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $42.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 38.91% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GoodRx Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.09
|0.08
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|217.46M
|194.89M
|174.68M
|160.58M
|Revenue Actual
|213.26M
|195.10M
|176.63M
|160.43M
