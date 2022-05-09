QQQ
Tegna Tops Q1 Aided By AMS, Political Revenue; Margin Expands

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 9, 2022 3:21 PM | 1 min read
  • TEGNA Inc TGNA reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 6.5% year-on-year to $774.1 million, beating the consensus of $772 million.
  • A record AMS revenue and growth in political revenue drove the results.
  • Subscription revenue of $391.7 million was up 1.3% Y/Y. AMS revenue was $354.5 million, up 9.8% Y/Y. Political revenue was up 90.5% Y/Y to $17.97 million.
  • The non-GAAP EPS of $0.59 beat the consensus of $0.53.
  • The adjusted EBITDA of $249.6 million was up 8% Y/Y, reflecting subscription and AMS revenues growth. The margin expanded 50 bps to 32.2%.
  • Tegna held $43 million in cash and equivalents and generated $182 million in free cash flow.
  • On February 22, Standard General and Apollo Global Management, Inc APO agreed to scoop Tegna at a 39% premium.
  • Price Action: TGNA shares traded lower by 2.75% at $21.20 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsTech