Madison Square Garden Entertainment Clocked 115% Revenue Growth In Q3, Takes $14.7M Restructuring Charge Hit

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp MSGE reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 115% year-on-year to $460.1 million, beating the consensus of $441.6 million.

Entertainment segment revenues surged from $31 million Y/Y to $194.6 million.

MSGE took a $14.7 million hit as restructuring charges.

The adjusted operating income was $46.5 million, up 122% Y/Y. EPS loss of $(0.51) missed the consensus of $0.04.

Madison Square Garden held $1 billion in cash and equivalents at Q3 end versus $1.63 billion in the prior-year period.

The fiscal 2022 third quarter reflected ongoing momentum in the Company's live entertainment businesses.

Price Action: MSGE shares traded lower by 8.43% at $63.46 on the last check Monday.

