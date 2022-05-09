QQQ
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Clocked 115% Revenue Growth In Q3, Takes $14.7M Restructuring Charge Hit

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 9, 2022 2:07 PM | 1 min read
  • Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp MSGE reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 115% year-on-year to $460.1 million, beating the consensus of $441.6 million. 
  • Tao Group Hospitality segment generated revenues of $108.6 million versus $12.8 million last year. MSG Networks generated total revenues of $167.6 million, down 6% Y/Y.
  • Entertainment segment revenues surged from $31 million Y/Y to $194.6 million.
  • MSGE took a $14.7 million hit as restructuring charges.
  • The adjusted operating income was $46.5 million, up 122% Y/Y. EPS loss of $(0.51) missed the consensus of $0.04.
  • Madison Square Garden held $1 billion in cash and equivalents at Q3 end versus $1.63 billion in the prior-year period.
  • The fiscal 2022 third quarter reflected ongoing momentum in the Company's live entertainment businesses. 
  • Price Action: MSGE shares traded lower by 8.43% at $63.46 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

