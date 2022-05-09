Why Energizer Shares Are Gaining Today

by

Energizer Holdings Inc ENR reported second-quarter FY22 sales of $685.4 million, beating the consensus of $655.38 million.

reported second-quarter FY22 sales of $685.4 million, beating the consensus of $655.38 million. The gross margin for the quarter contracted 470 basis points to 34.8%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were nearly flat at $123.4 million.

The company held $213.2 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA of $114.6 million decreased 22.4% Y/Y.

Adjusted EPS of $0.47 beat the analyst consensus of $0.38.

"Through pricing actions and improved supply chain performance, we continue to offset inflationary cost pressures and improve speed to market," said CEO Mark LaVigne.

Outlook : Energizer raises FY22 sales guidance to low-single-digit growth (prior view: roughly flat).

: Energizer raises FY22 sales guidance to low-single-digit growth (prior view: roughly flat). The company reaffirmed the FY22 Adjusted EPS outlook of $3.00 - $3.30, versus the Street view of $3.17.

Price Action: ENR shares are trading higher by 10.7% at $33.20 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.