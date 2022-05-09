QQQ
Why BioNTech Stock Is Rising Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 9, 2022 10:02 AM | 1 min read

BioNTech SE BNTX shares are trading higher Monday after the company reported financial results and reaffirmed its 2022 outlook.

BioNTech reported first-quarter revenue of 6.37 billion euros ($6.72 billion), which was up from €2.05 billion year-over-year. The company reported quarterly earnings of €14.24 per share, up from earnings of €4.39 per share, year-over-year.

"As a result of an increased order volume initially placed in late 2021 following the then emerging Omicron variant, we began the year 2022 with strong revenues and earnings, leaving us well-positioned to achieve the 2022 financial guidance we issued a few months ago," said Jens Holstein, CFO of BioNTech.

BioNTech reiterated its previously issued 2022 expectations, which includes €13 billion to €17 billion in estimated COVID-19 vaccines revenues.

BNTX 52-Week Range: $121.32 - $464

The stock was up 4.95% at $142.91 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of BioNTech.

