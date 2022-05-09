Recap: Amicus Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Amicus Therapeutics FOLD reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Amicus Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.25.
Revenue was up $12.31 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.71% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Amicus Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.16
|-0.18
|-0.22
|-0.24
|EPS Actual
|-0.29
|-0.19
|-0.19
|-0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|83.28M
|80.11M
|73.36M
|71.65M
|Revenue Actual
|82.15M
|79.55M
|77.41M
|66.40M
