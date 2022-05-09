WideOpenWest: Q1 Earnings Insights

WideOpenWest WOW reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WideOpenWest missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was down $111.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.51 which was followed by a 0.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WideOpenWest's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.16 0.10 0.12 EPS Actual 0.01 -0.26 0.15 0.11 Revenue Estimate 183.41M 266.18M 281.66M 283.15M Revenue Actual 178.30M 267.70M 287.30M 286.30M

To track all earnings releases for WideOpenWest visit their earnings calendar here.

