Hilton Grand Vacations: Q1 Earnings Insights

Hilton Grand Vacations HGV reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hilton Grand Vacations missed estimated earnings by 34.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.64.
Revenue was up $544.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 3.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hilton Grand Vacations's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.88
|0.38
|0.22
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.62
|0.90
|0.10
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|856.93M
|357.73M
|304.81M
|216.96M
|Revenue Actual
|838.00M
|928.00M
|334.00M
|235.00M
To track all earnings releases for Hilton Grand Vacations visit their earnings calendar here.
