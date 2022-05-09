QQQ
Hilton Grand Vacations: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 9, 2022 7:59 AM | 1 min read

 

Hilton Grand Vacations HGV reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hilton Grand Vacations missed estimated earnings by 34.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.64.

Revenue was up $544.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 3.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hilton Grand Vacations's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.88 0.38 0.22 -0.03
EPS Actual 0.62 0.90 0.10 -0.08
Revenue Estimate 856.93M 357.73M 304.81M 216.96M
Revenue Actual 838.00M 928.00M 334.00M 235.00M

To track all earnings releases for Hilton Grand Vacations visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

