Hilton Grand Vacations: Q1 Earnings Insights

Hilton Grand Vacations HGV reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hilton Grand Vacations missed estimated earnings by 34.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.64.

Revenue was up $544.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 3.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hilton Grand Vacations's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.38 0.22 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.62 0.90 0.10 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 856.93M 357.73M 304.81M 216.96M Revenue Actual 838.00M 928.00M 334.00M 235.00M

To track all earnings releases for Hilton Grand Vacations visit their earnings calendar here.

