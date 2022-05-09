Recap: LENSAR Q1 Earnings

LENSAR LNSR reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LENSAR beat estimated earnings by 8.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.67 versus an estimate of $-0.73.
Revenue was up $2.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 1.45% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LENSAR's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.52
|-0.59
|-0.59
|-0.33
|EPS Actual
|-0.41
|-0.65
|-0.47
|-0.56
|Revenue Estimate
|8.70M
|7.70M
|7.13M
|6.11M
|Revenue Actual
|11.22M
|8.27M
|7.92M
|7.04M
To track all earnings releases for LENSAR visit their earnings calendar here.
