Recap: AECOM Q2 Earnings

AECOM ACM reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AECOM beat estimated earnings by 6.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.78.
Revenue was down $52.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 5.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AECOM's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.77
|0.77
|0.72
|0.64
|EPS Actual
|0.89
|0.81
|0.73
|0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|3.45B
|3.38B
|3.23B
|3.24B
|Revenue Actual
|3.27B
|3.35B
|3.41B
|3.27B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
AECOM management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.3 and $3.5 per share.
To track all earnings releases for AECOM visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.