Recap: Energizer Holdings Q2 Earnings

Energizer Holdings ENR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Energizer Holdings beat estimated earnings by 23.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.38.
Revenue was up $300.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Energizer Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.94
|0.73
|0.67
|0.60
|EPS Actual
|1.03
|0.79
|0.74
|0.77
|Revenue Estimate
|809.51M
|735.95M
|659.39M
|625.89M
|Revenue Actual
|846.30M
|766.00M
|721.80M
|685.10M
To track all earnings releases for Energizer Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.