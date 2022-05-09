Recap: Energizer Holdings Q2 Earnings

Energizer Holdings ENR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Energizer Holdings beat estimated earnings by 23.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was up $300.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Energizer Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.94 0.73 0.67 0.60 EPS Actual 1.03 0.79 0.74 0.77 Revenue Estimate 809.51M 735.95M 659.39M 625.89M Revenue Actual 846.30M 766.00M 721.80M 685.10M

