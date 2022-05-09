Hawaiian Electric: Q1 Earnings Insights

Hawaiian Electric Indus HE reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hawaiian Electric Indus beat estimated earnings by 43.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.44.
Revenue was up $142.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 3.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hawaiian Electric Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.61
|0.47
|0.36
|EPS Actual
|0.50
|0.58
|0.58
|0.59
|Revenue Estimate
|681.34M
|756.01M
|653.87M
|637.30M
|Revenue Actual
|770.27M
|756.90M
|680.26M
|642.95M
To track all earnings releases for Hawaiian Electric Indus visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.