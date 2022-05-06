Recap: Prestige Consumer Q4 Earnings

Prestige Consumer PBH reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Prestige Consumer beat estimated earnings by 2.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.89.

Revenue was up $29.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 4.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Prestige Consumer's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.89 0.88 0.99 0.87 0.78 EPS Actual 0.91 0.99 1.02 1.14 0.79 Revenue Estimate 258.24M 260.38M 261.19M 232.44M 229.90M Revenue Actual 266.94M 274.47M 276.23M 269.18M 237.76M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Prestige Consumer management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $4.18 and $4.23 per share.

