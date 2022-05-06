Recap: Prestige Consumer Q4 Earnings

Prestige Consumer PBH reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Prestige Consumer beat estimated earnings by 2.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.89.
Revenue was up $29.18 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 4.91% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Prestige Consumer's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.89
|0.88
|0.99
|0.87
|0.78
|EPS Actual
|0.91
|0.99
|1.02
|1.14
|0.79
|Revenue Estimate
|258.24M
|260.38M
|261.19M
|232.44M
|229.90M
|Revenue Actual
|266.94M
|274.47M
|276.23M
|269.18M
|237.76M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Prestige Consumer management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $4.18 and $4.23 per share.
