Here's How Liberty Media Fared In Q1

Liberty Media Corp FWONA reported first-quarter 2022 results, with results attributed to Liberty SiriusXM Group, Formula One Group, and Braves Group.

Liberty SiriusXM Group : Liberty SiriusXM reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 6% year-on-year to $2.19 billion.

Liberty SiriusXM operating income expanded 108% Y/Y to $493 million.

Liberty SiriusXM's adjusted OIBDA was $690 million, up 1% Y/Y.

Liberty Media's ownership of SiriusXM was 81.4% as of April 26.

Formula One Group reported Q1 revenue growth of 100% Y/Y to $360 million.

The Group reported an operating income of $19 million and an adjusted OIBDA of $112 million.

Braves Group reported Q1 revenue growth of 43.8% Y/Y to $23 million. The adjusted OIBDA loss was $(19) million.

Total consolidated cash and equivalents totaled $3.29 billion (Sirius XM's $710 million, Formula One's $2.27 billion, and Braves' $311 million).

Liberty Media's board increased the remaining repurchase authorization by $1 billion on May 4.

"SiriusXM produced robust financial results while navigating well through challenging macroeconomic conditions and supply chain issues. Live Nation continues to experience record-breaking demand which it is matching with compelling live experiences. The powerful allure of Formula 1 continues, and we were excited to announce that the Las Vegas Grand Prix will join the calendar in November 2023," CEO Greg Maffei said.

Price Action: FWONA shares traded higher by 2.55% at $57.51 on the last check Friday.

