What's Going On With Cloudflare Stock Today?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 6, 2022 9:30 AM | 1 min read

Cloudflare Inc NET is trading lower Friday despite reporting better-than-expected financial results and issuing strong guidance. 

Cloudflare said first-quarter revenue increased 54% year-over-year to $212.17 million, which beat the $205.65 million estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 1 cent per share, which was up from a net loss of 3 cents per share in the prior year quarter.

Cloudflare said it expects second-quarter revenue to be between $226.5 million and $227.5 million versus the $217.87 million estimate. Full-year revenue is expected to be between $955 million and $959 million versus the $932.73 million estimate. 

Cloudflare said it expects full-year earnings to be between 3 and 4 cents per share versus the estimate of 3 cents per share.

Analyst Assessment: 

  • Citigroup analyst Fatima Boolani maintained Cloudflare with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $120 to $95.
  • Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained Cloudflare with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $135 to $90.

Cloudflare is a software company that utilizes a distributed, serverless content delivery network to provide security and web performance offerings.

NET 52-Week Range: $64.84 - $221.64

The stock was down 16.6% at $64.90 at time of publication. 

Photo: courtesy of Cloudflare.

