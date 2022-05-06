QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Fluor Stock Gains After Q1 Results, Reaffirms FY22 Guidance

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 6, 2022 9:15 AM | 1 min read
  • Fluor Corp FLR reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 6.7% year-over-year to $3.12 billion, beating the consensus of $2.88 billion.
  • Revenue by segments: Energy Solutions $1.17 billion (+18.5% Y/Y), Urban Solutions $959 million (-19.7% Y/Y), Mission Solutions $593 million (-21.3% Y/Y) and Others $396 million (-3.2% Y/Y).
  • Total segment profit improved to $115 million (+91.7% Y/Y), and margin expanded by 190 bps to 3.7%.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.16 for the quarter from $0.03 in 1Q21, missing the consensus of $0.17.
  • Q1 new awards were $1.9 billion compared to $3.9 billion a year ago, and the consolidated backlog was $19.3 billion.
  • Fluor’s cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter were $2.1 billion.
  • FY22 Outlook: Fluor reaffirmed adjusted EPS guidance of $1.15 - $1.40, against the consensus of $1.19.
  • Price Action: FLR shares are trading higher by 3.68% at $26.80 during the pre-market session on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas