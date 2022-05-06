Recap: Icahn Enterprises Q1 Earnings

Icahn Enterprises IEP reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Icahn Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 715.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was up $750.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.85 which was followed by a 0.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Icahn Enterprises's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|-1.72
|-0.55
|-0.53
|0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|2.47B
|2.33B
|2.42B
|2.21B
|Revenue Actual
|2.31B
|2.65B
|2.99B
|2.22B
