OFS Capital: Q1 Earnings Insights

OFS Capital OFS reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
OFS Capital beat estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was up $455.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 7.92% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at OFS Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.25
|0.23
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.25
|0.24
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|11.17M
|10.91M
|10.67M
|10.78M
|Revenue Actual
|15.27M
|10.59M
|11.42M
|10.49M
To track all earnings releases for OFS Capital visit their earnings calendar here.
