Recap: Global Partners Q1 Earnings

Global Partners GLP reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Global Partners beat estimated earnings by 790.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was up $1.95 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 2.37% drop in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Global Partners visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.