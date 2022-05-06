inTest: Q1 Earnings Insights

inTest INTT reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
inTest beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.11.
Revenue was up $4.53 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 9.11% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at inTest's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.22
|0.25
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.23
|0.27
|0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|22.01M
|21.07M
|20.34M
|18.99M
|Revenue Actual
|22.36M
|21.14M
|21.82M
|19.56M
