Recap: Orthofix Medical Q1 Earnings

Orthofix Medical OFIX reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Orthofix Medical missed estimated earnings by 211.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $0.09.
Revenue was up $825.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Orthofix Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.11
|0.11
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.27
|0.10
|0.32
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|124.87M
|113.31M
|108.20M
|95.61M
|Revenue Actual
|125.06M
|112.43M
|121.39M
|105.59M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Orthofix Medical management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.58 and $0.73 per share.
