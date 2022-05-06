Recap: Orthofix Medical Q1 Earnings

Orthofix Medical OFIX reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Orthofix Medical missed estimated earnings by 211.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was up $825.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Orthofix Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.11 0.11 0.02 EPS Actual 0.27 0.10 0.32 0.17 Revenue Estimate 124.87M 113.31M 108.20M 95.61M Revenue Actual 125.06M 112.43M 121.39M 105.59M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Orthofix Medical management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.58 and $0.73 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Orthofix Medical visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.