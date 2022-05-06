NRG Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

NRG Energy NRG reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
NRG Energy posted an EPS of $7.17.
Revenue was down $195.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.86 which was followed by a 0.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NRG Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|2.22
|1.46
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|-1.74
|6.60
|4.40
|-0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|3.49B
|4.40B
|3.18B
|3.00B
|Revenue Actual
|7.05B
|6.61B
|5.24B
|8.09B
