TransAlta: Q1 Earnings Insights

TransAlta TAC reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TransAlta beat estimated earnings by 800.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $73.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 1.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TransAlta's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.10 EPS Actual -0.23 0.35 -0.03 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 460.49M 427.75M 489.36M 489.36M Revenue Actual 483.85M 675.07M 503.74M 506.86M

To track all earnings releases for TransAlta visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.