TransAlta: Q1 Earnings Insights

TransAlta TAC reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TransAlta beat estimated earnings by 800.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was up $73.23 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 1.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TransAlta's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.23
|0.35
|-0.03
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|460.49M
|427.75M
|489.36M
|489.36M
|Revenue Actual
|483.85M
|675.07M
|503.74M
|506.86M
To track all earnings releases for TransAlta visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews