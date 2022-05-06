QQQ
Gray Television Tops Q1 Backed By Robust Broadcasting Revenue; Issues Strong Q2 Guidance

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 6, 2022 7:35 AM | 1 min read
  • Gray Television, Inc GTN reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 52% year-on-year to $827 million, beating the consensus of $803.97 million.
  • Broadcasting revenue grew 52% Y/Y to $804 million.
  • Core advertising revenue increased by 40% Y/Y, and retransmission consent revenue increased by 59% Y/Y. 
  • Broadcast Cash Flow was $271 million, an increase of 61% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $251 million, an increase of 64% Y/Y.
  • EPS of $0.52 beat the consensus of $0.37.
  • Outlook: Gray Television sees Q2 revenue of $846 million - $864 million, above the consensus of $824 million.
  • Price Action: GTN shares closed lower by 1.43% at $19.32 on Thursday.

