Gray Television Tops Q1 Backed By Robust Broadcasting Revenue; Issues Strong Q2 Guidance

by

Gray Television, Inc GTN reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 52% year-on-year to $827 million, beating the consensus of $803.97 million.

reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 52% year-on-year to $827 million, beating the consensus of $803.97 million. Broadcasting revenue grew 52% Y/Y to $804 million.

Core advertising revenue increased by 40% Y/Y, and retransmission consent revenue increased by 59% Y/Y.

Broadcast Cash Flow was $271 million, an increase of 61% Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA was $251 million, an increase of 64% Y/Y.

EPS of $0.52 beat the consensus of $0.37.

Outlook: Gray Television sees Q2 revenue of $846 million - $864 million, above the consensus of $824 million.

Gray Television sees Q2 revenue of $846 million - $864 million, above the consensus of $824 million. Price Action: GTN shares closed lower by 1.43% at $19.32 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.