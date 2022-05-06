Recap: Under Armour Q1 Earnings

Under Armour UAA reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Under Armour missed estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was up $44.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 12.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Under Armour's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.15
|0.05
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.31
|0.24
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|1.47B
|1.48B
|1.21B
|1.13B
|Revenue Actual
|1.53B
|1.55B
|1.35B
|1.26B
To track all earnings releases for Under Armour visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews