Recap: Guild Holdings Q1 Earnings

Guild Holdings GHLD reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Guild Holdings beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.39.
Revenue was down $44.42 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 1.29% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Guild Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.61
|0.53
|0.66
|1.31
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|1.27
|0.87
|1.77
|Revenue Estimate
|365.70M
|316.05M
|333.33M
|439.00M
|Revenue Actual
|343.06M
|412.96M
|294.11M
|526.19M
To track all earnings releases for Guild Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
