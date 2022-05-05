Universal Display: Q1 Earnings Insights

Universal Display OLED reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:08 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Universal Display beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $0.98.
Revenue was up $16.47 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 22.71% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Universal Display's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1
|1.07
|0.87
|0.79
|EPS Actual
|0.96
|0.97
|0.85
|1.08
|Revenue Estimate
|144.47M
|145.26M
|127.30M
|119.96M
|Revenue Actual
|146.25M
|143.62M
|129.66M
|134.00M
