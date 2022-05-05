Recap: NN Q1 Earnings

NN NNBR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 05:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NN missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $1.26 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 10.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NN's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.06 0.01 0.06 0.03 EPS Actual -0.01 0.01 0 0.05 Revenue Estimate 111.60M 116.90M 122.00M 121.92M Revenue Actual 110.38M 117.24M 123.16M 126.80M

