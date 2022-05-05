Recap: PlayAGS Q1 Earnings

PlayAGS AGS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PlayAGS missed estimated earnings by 325.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $17.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 12.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PlayAGS's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.13 -0.17 -0.40 EPS Actual -0.25 -0.05 -0.11 -0.21 Revenue Estimate 69.08M 63.84M 58.16M 48.06M Revenue Actual 70.22M 67.28M 66.84M 55.36M

To track all earnings releases for PlayAGS visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.