Reinsurance Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Reinsurance Group RGA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Reinsurance Group beat estimated earnings by 185.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.55.
Revenue was down $189.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.33 which was followed by a 0.96% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Reinsurance Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.77
|2.66
|1.89
|-0.26
|EPS Actual
|-0.56
|-1.11
|4
|-1.24
|Revenue Estimate
|4.09B
|3.79B
|3.71B
|3.64B
|Revenue Actual
|4.36B
|4.04B
|4.14B
|4.12B
To track all earnings releases for Reinsurance Group visit their earnings calendar here.
