Recap: Olympic Steel Q1 Earnings

Olympic Steel ZEUS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Olympic Steel beat estimated earnings by 43.52%, reporting an EPS of $3.1 versus an estimate of $2.16.
Revenue was up $233.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.72 which was followed by a 10.56% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Olympic Steel's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.07
|2.53
|1.88
|1.29
|EPS Actual
|2.79
|4.09
|2.84
|1.97
|Revenue Estimate
|600.50M
|635.28M
|516.40M
|442.30M
|Revenue Actual
|624.59M
|668.47M
|556.08M
|463.12M
To track all earnings releases for Olympic Steel visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings