Recap: Shake Shack Q1 Earnings

Shake Shack SHAK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Shake Shack beat estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.22.
Revenue was up $48.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 4.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Shake Shack's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|-0.06
|-0.08
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-0.05
|0.05
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|202.67M
|197.44M
|179.73M
|160.95M
|Revenue Actual
|203.26M
|193.90M
|187.46M
|155.28M
To track all earnings releases for Shake Shack visit their earnings calendar here.
