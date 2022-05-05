Recap: Cognex Q1 Earnings

Cognex CGNX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:06 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cognex beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was up $43.38 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 6.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cognex's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.46 0.42 0.35 EPS Actual 0.30 0.40 0.43 0.36 Revenue Estimate 222.96M 288.23M 264.17M 237.95M Revenue Actual 244.06M 284.85M 269.16M 239.03M

