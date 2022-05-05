Republic Services: Q1 Earnings Insights

Republic Services RSG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Republic Services beat estimated earnings by 9.62%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $1.04.
Revenue was up $373.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Republic Services's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.01
|1.05
|0.94
|0.85
|EPS Actual
|1.02
|1.11
|1.09
|0.93
|Revenue Estimate
|2.87B
|2.84B
|2.70B
|2.62B
|Revenue Actual
|2.95B
|2.93B
|2.81B
|2.60B
To track all earnings releases for Republic Services visit their earnings calendar here.
