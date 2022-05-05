QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Kimball Electronics: Q3 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 5:25 PM | 1 min read

Kimball Electronics KE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kimball Electronics beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.48.

Revenue was up $57.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 5.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kimball Electronics's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.4 0.43 0.43 0.43
EPS Actual 0.2 0.06 0.58 0.39
Revenue Estimate 324.10M 314.10M 320.00M 321.00M
Revenue Actual 315.26M 292.72M 329.12M 310.33M

To track all earnings releases for Kimball Electronics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings