Kimball Electronics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Kimball Electronics KE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kimball Electronics beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.48.

Revenue was up $57.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 5.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kimball Electronics's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.4 0.43 0.43 0.43 EPS Actual 0.2 0.06 0.58 0.39 Revenue Estimate 324.10M 314.10M 320.00M 321.00M Revenue Actual 315.26M 292.72M 329.12M 310.33M

