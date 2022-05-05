Kimball Electronics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Kimball Electronics KE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 05:05 PM.
Earnings
Kimball Electronics beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.48.
Revenue was up $57.73 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 5.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kimball Electronics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.4
|0.43
|0.43
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|0.2
|0.06
|0.58
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|324.10M
|314.10M
|320.00M
|321.00M
|Revenue Actual
|315.26M
|292.72M
|329.12M
|310.33M
