Recap: BlackLine Q1 Earnings

BlackLine BL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 112.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $21.38 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 15.8% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BlackLine's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.11
|0.08
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.24
|0.15
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|113.60M
|107.03M
|101.06M
|96.09M
|Revenue Actual
|115.33M
|109.40M
|102.12M
|98.86M
To track all earnings releases for BlackLine visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings