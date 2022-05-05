Recap: BlackLine Q1 Earnings

BlackLine BL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 112.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $21.38 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 15.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BlackLine's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.11 0.08 0.05 EPS Actual 0.08 0.24 0.15 0.11 Revenue Estimate 113.60M 107.03M 101.06M 96.09M Revenue Actual 115.33M 109.40M 102.12M 98.86M

To track all earnings releases for BlackLine visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.